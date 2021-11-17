Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 103,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.