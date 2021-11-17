Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENJY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). On average, analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

