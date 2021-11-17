Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $216.00 to $292.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $256.21, with a volume of 13918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 342.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,801,000 after acquiring an additional 146,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 78,327 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.