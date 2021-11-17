Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

ENPH stock opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

