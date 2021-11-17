Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the October 14th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

