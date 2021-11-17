Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.10. 647,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,608. Entourage Health has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$30.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Entourage Health alerts:

About Entourage Health

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.