Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Envista worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Envista by 966.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Envista by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NVST stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.