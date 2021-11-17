Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the October 14th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EPAZ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Epazz

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

