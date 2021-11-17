Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the October 14th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,561,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EPAZ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
About Epazz
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.