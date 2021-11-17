EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

