EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Shares Up 12.5%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.41. Approximately 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.