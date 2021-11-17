Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in October

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the October 14th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,426.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQGPF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

EQGPF opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

