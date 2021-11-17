Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

