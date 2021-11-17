Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.