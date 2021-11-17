Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SWK Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SWK in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get SWK alerts:

SWKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.