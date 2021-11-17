Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce $24.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 924.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $102.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.66 million, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $129.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

