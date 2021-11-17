Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Essent Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.