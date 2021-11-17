Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 1,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,317.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETTYF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

