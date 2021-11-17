Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches Market Cap of $18.08 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $336,309.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

