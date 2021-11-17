Ethverse Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $19,173.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00412437 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.39 or 0.01096323 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.