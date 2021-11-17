Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $1,611,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Etsy stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $290.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

