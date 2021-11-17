Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

