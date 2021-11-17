Everest Market Cap Tops $44.10 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $44.10 million and approximately $343,577.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.58 or 1.00133921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.51 or 0.07068783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

