Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.