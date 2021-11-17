EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading 5.8% Higher

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.18. 58,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,404,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.