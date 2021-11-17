EvidenZ Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $3,692.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

