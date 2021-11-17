Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Underperform

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 527,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,219. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

