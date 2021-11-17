ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $632,790.78 and approximately $3,136.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012128 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003958 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

