extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $493,452.91

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $493,452.91 and approximately $75,767.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,887.57 or 0.97697453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00312700 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00530917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00180245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

