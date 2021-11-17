EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,258% compared to the average volume of 447 call options.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 290,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,865. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $532.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $12,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,257 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.