EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine Acquires 40,000 Shares

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Director Jack Levine acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EZFL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 502,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,196. EzFill Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

