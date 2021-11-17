F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 3,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 485,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

FXLV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.19.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,806,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $100,164,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.