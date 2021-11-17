Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 11.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,103,660 shares of company stock worth $736,925,216 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

FB traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.29. 255,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,752,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.58. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.