Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 142,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,314. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fanhua by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

