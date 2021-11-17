Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

FMNB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

