FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. FCCC has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.49.
About FCCC
