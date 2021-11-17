FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. FCCC has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

