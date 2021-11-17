FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 962 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 119,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.64. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average is $230.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

