FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 241.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.26. 19,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

