FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 263,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,279. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

