FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 12.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Copart by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.