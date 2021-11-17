FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $5,390,240 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.50. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,992. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

