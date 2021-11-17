FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 107,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

