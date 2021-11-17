FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $27.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.15. The company had a trading volume of 224,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,763. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

