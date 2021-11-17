FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,911. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.04. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $5,194,108 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

