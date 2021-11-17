FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.88. 4,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $581.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

