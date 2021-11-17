FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,583. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

