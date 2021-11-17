FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.80. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

