FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. 196,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $483.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

