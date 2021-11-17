FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,711 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.03. 121,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,614. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

