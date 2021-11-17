FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.09. 282,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

