Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,303.17

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,303.17 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.